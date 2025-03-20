Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,372 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $141.97 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,020. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $148,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,575. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,194,240. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

