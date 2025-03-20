Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.