Fintel (LON:FNTL) Issues Earnings Results

Fintel (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fintel had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Shares of FNTL traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.40). 21,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 276.06. Fintel has a 52-week low of GBX 240.90 ($3.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 329 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £274.01 million, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.73%.

In related news, insider David Thompson acquired 8,064 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £21,530.88 ($28,009.47). 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.

