Fintel (LON:FNTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fintel (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fintel had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Fintel Stock Performance

FNTL traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.40). 26,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 276.06. Fintel has a 12 month low of GBX 240.90 ($3.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 329 ($4.28). The stock has a market cap of £274.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fintel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fintel Company Profile

In related news, insider David Thompson bought 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £21,530.88 ($28,009.47). 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.

Featured Articles

