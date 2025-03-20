First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $6.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,106,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

