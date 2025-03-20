First National Bank of Hutchinson Invests $423,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $72.79 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $239.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

