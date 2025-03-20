First National Bank of Hutchinson Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after buying an additional 381,873 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $692,701,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,439,000 after buying an additional 518,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,488,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,865,000 after buying an additional 288,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.74.

NYSE:CMG opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

