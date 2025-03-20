First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 25.50% of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Stock Performance

EKG opened at $16.10 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34.

About First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (EKG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Lux Health Tech index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in digital health technologies. EKG was launched on Mar 22, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

