Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $209.79.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $123,601,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,642 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,649,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $64,981,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $66,933,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

