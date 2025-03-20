Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $75.59, but opened at $80.10. Five Below shares last traded at $80.30, with a volume of 1,501,686 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Up 6.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.