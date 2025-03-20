Frank Klein Sells 44,553 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $809,973.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,419,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,806,128.22. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,195,577 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $921,901,000 after acquiring an additional 668,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,285,693 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $211,084,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $94,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,227,617 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,207,000 after purchasing an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,212 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $73,919,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

