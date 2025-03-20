FrontView REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:FVR)

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

FVR stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 338,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,448. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. Equities analysts predict that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FrontView REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

