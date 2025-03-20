FrontView REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:FVR)

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
FrontView REIT Stock Performance
FVR stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 338,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,448. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $19.76.
FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. Equities analysts predict that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FrontView REIT Company Profile
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
