FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

