Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.86. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 1,511,630 shares.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Down 11.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

