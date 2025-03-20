Fulton Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FULTP)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of FULTP stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 9,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $21.22.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

