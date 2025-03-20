Fulton Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FULTP)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Fulton Financial Price Performance
Shares of FULTP stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 9,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $21.22.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
