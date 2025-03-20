FY2024 EPS Estimate for HeartCore Enterprises Cut by Analyst

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HeartCore Enterprises in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HeartCore Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance
HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises
HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.
