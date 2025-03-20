FY2024 EPS Estimate for HeartCore Enterprises Cut by Analyst

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HeartCore Enterprises in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HeartCore Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

