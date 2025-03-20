FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Itron Issued By Zacks Research

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. Itron has a 1-year low of $86.45 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $29,449.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,233.20. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Itron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Itron by 29.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Itron by 42.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Itron by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Itron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.