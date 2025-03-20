Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,099,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148,644 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Gatos Silver worth $29,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 905.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 247,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,676,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

