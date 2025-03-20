GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $36,200.10 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $36,200.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,212.20. This represents a 7.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, March 17th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $362,565.79.

On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $87,331.84.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $21,582.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $3,331,172.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $108,737.20.

GeneDx stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $115.60.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

