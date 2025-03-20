General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in General Electric by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $205.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.53. General Electric has a twelve month low of $133.99 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $220.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.