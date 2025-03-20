Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $2.37 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,302,000 after purchasing an additional 106,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,640,000 after purchasing an additional 665,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,981,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,364,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $209.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.62 and a 200 day moving average of $220.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

