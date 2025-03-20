Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $2.78 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,613,000 after buying an additional 46,563 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,399,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $165,162,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,156,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.45.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR opened at $247.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.96. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

