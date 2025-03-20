Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.40.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $332.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.20 and a 200-day moving average of $330.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

