Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $438.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.35. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

