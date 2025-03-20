Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases New Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

