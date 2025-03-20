Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes $2.69 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 700.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,563,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,126,000 after buying an additional 1,367,837 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 608.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,289,000 after buying an additional 1,261,466 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,659,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,351,000 after buying an additional 957,828 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 875,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,302,000 after buying an additional 802,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,939,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,282,137.85. This trade represents a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,536,349.35. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,966 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $52.84 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Get Our Latest Report on EQH

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.