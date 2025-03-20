Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes $3.15 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after purchasing an additional 753,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,131,000 after purchasing an additional 101,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,970 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $168,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $129.05 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

