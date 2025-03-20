Generali Investments Management Co LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LandBridge by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LandBridge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,793,000 after buying an additional 208,408 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at $3,188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth $1,621,000.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. LandBridge Co LLC has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. LandBridge’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $38.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $82.00 price target on LandBridge and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

