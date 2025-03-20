Generali Investments Management Co LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $234.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.92 and a fifty-two week high of $240.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.29. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

