GigaCloud Technology (GCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.14). GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $295.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

In other news, insider Marshall Bernes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,500. This trade represents a 12.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm downgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.



GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

