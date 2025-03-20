Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLADZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

