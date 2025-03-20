Glenn W. Stetson Acquires 500 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $23,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,628.20. This represents a 0.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,108 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,122 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,894,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 565.4% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 555,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Stephens raised their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

