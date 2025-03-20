Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 60,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of DAX stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
