GM Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,794 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.50.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

