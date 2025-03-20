GM Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.56 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

