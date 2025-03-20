GM Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.19 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average of $130.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

