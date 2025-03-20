GM Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $173.86 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average of $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total transaction of $212,568.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,299 shares in the company, valued at $97,093,223.85. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,604,263. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

