GM Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

TJX stock opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.