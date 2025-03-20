Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading 8.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Goldbank Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

