Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Purchases $108,500.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,264,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,004,077.84. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 2,514 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,952.58.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 20,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

Shares of GMGI stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

