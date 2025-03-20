Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 238,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 251,806 shares.The stock last traded at $111.95 and had previously closed at $111.38.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average is $115.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,942,000. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,756,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,369,000. Finally, Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,800,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

