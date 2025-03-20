GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 8.0% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $24,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,753,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,697,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

BLDR opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average is $166.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

