GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Up 18.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,025,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,627,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
GoviEx Uranium Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GoviEx Uranium
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Aluminum Tariff Woes: Between 2 Stocks, 1 Shines Brighter
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Semtech Rallies on Earnings Beat—Is There More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.