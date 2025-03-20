GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.21. 32,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,496. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF by 1,369.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 88,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 82,057 shares during the period.

About GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

