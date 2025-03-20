GREEN360 Technologies Ltd (ASX:GT3) Insider Acquires A$10,560.00 in Stock

GREEN360 Technologies Ltd (ASX:GT3 – Get Free Report) insider Peter Trinder bought 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,560.00 ($6,726.11).

GREEN360 Technologies Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GREEN360 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREEN360 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.