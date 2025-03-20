Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

