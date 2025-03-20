Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,608 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Saiph Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Entrewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
