Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.
Groupon Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,964,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in Groupon by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 581,943 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Groupon by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,942 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
