Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,964,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in Groupon by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 581,943 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Groupon by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,942 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

