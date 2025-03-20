GS Investments Inc. Sells 210 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

GS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,551,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,864,000 after buying an additional 143,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,075,000 after acquiring an additional 127,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,047,000.

NEAR stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

