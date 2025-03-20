Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) by 185.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.34% of Guardian Pharmacy Services worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRDN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

